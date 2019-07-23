Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bomb Note Discovered, Wallington Bowling Alley Evacuated
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Cliffside Park Police Release Images Of Assailant Who Stabbed, Beat Borough Resident

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who sees, knows or knows where to find the aggravated assault suspect is asked to call Cliffside Park police: (201) 945-3600.
Anyone who sees, knows or knows where to find the aggravated assault suspect is asked to call Cliffside Park police: (201) 945-3600. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Cliffside Park PD

Police hope someone recognizes a suspect who they said stabbed a longtime Cliffside Park resident outside his apartment.

The 57-year-old victim had just parked his car and was headed home in the 600 block of Palisade Avenue on July 6 when he was rushed by the assailant, who'd been sitting on a nearby bench, Detective Capt. Vincent Capano said.

The attacker punched him in the face, threw him to the ground and stabbed him in the arm and back with a folding knife before fleeing, Capano said.

The victim was treated at Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen for serious injuries before being released, he said.

Police, meanwhile, collected a series of surveillance videos from homeowners and businesses showing the assailant walking through town carrying something in a plastic bag, the captain said.

After seeing him toss the knife, police retrieved it from an alleyway on Crescent Lane near the 7-Eleven on Palisade Avenue, Capano said.

It was sent to the State Police Laboratory to test DNA samples, he said.

A State Police sketch artist also produced an image of the suspect for borough police who hope it will lead them to him.

They gave Daily Voice the sketch, along with a surveillance photo of the suspect on Tuesday.

Anyone who sees him, knows him or knows where to find him is asked to call the Cliffside Park PD: (201) 945-3600 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.