North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

SEEN HIM? Boonton Bank Robber Fled With Reported $2,000

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo, saw something at or around the Boonton Wells Fargo branch that day or has information that can help authorities find him is asked to contact the prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit at (973) 285-6200 or Boonton p Photo Credit: Morris County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities hope someone recognizes a man who they said robbed a Boonton bank of $2,000 earlier this week.

No weapon was displayed, nor threats made, when the robber demanded money at the Wells Fargo branch on Wootton Street around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint release with his acting chief of investigations, Christoph Kimker, and Boonton Police Chief David Mayhood.

Authorities described the robber as white, in his 20s or 30s, and wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, a dark wool cap and dark sunglasses.

Responders said he passed a note before fleeing with the cash in a black Chevy pickup truck with a cross sticker on the back.

Working the case are the prosecutor’s Major Crime Unit, the FBI, Boonton police and the Morris County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigations Unit, which collected evidence.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo, saw something at or around the Boonton Wells Fargo branch that day or has information that can help authorities find him is asked to contact the prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit at (973) 285-6200 or Boonton police: (973) 402-8159 .

Get the news you need to know on the go.

