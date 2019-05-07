SEEN HIM? Bergenfield Landscaper Sought In Bar Fight Stabbing Death

Authorities sought the public's help finding a laborer who they said stabbed and killed another man during a fight that began in a Bergenfield bar.

Jose D. Perez Vasquez, 50, is charged with murder and weapons possession in connection with the overnight stabbing death of 43-year-old Uvaldo de Gabriel Aguilar, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

A passing police officer found the bleeding, unresponsive Aguilar on Portland Avenue, a few steps from Armando's Bar on South Washington Avenue -- where law enforcement sources said the fight broke out -- and less than a block from the Roy W. Brown Middle School, just after 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Aguilar had been stabbed in the torso, Calo said.

He was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m., the prosecutor said.

Calo asked that anyone who may have seen Vasquez, or knows where to find him, contact his office's tip line at (201) 226-5532 , or the Bergenfield Police Department Detective Bureau: (201) 387-4001.

Investigators were concentrated in the area of a Portland Avenue parking lot behind a string of South Washington Avenue businesses across from the Roy W. Brown Middle School.

