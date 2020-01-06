SEEN HIM? Authorities Seek Newark Armed Robber

Authorities are searching for a man involved in an armed Newark robbery.

The incident occurred on the 200 block of Garside Street on Monday, Dec. 9, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The suspect ran south down Garside Street then west on 4th Avenue, Ambrose said.

He is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds with a dark complexion.

He was wearing a blue coat, black jeans and black and white Jordan sneakers at the time of the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at www.newarkpd.org .

