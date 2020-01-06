Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Five Injured In Newark Police Pursuit Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Authorities Seek Newark Armed Robber

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Police are seeking the man accused of pointing a handgun at a victim and demanding money in Newark early last month.
Police are seeking the man accused of pointing a handgun at a victim and demanding money in Newark early last month. Photo Credit: Newark Department of Public Safety Facebook

Authorities are searching for a man involved in an armed Newark robbery.

The incident occurred on the 200 block of Garside Street on Monday, Dec. 9, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The suspect ran south down Garside Street then west on 4th Avenue, Ambrose said.

He is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds with a dark complexion.

He was wearing a blue coat, black jeans and black and white Jordan sneakers at the time of the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at www.newarkpd.org .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.