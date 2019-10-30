SEEN HIM? Authorities Hunt Paterson Fugitive Who They Said Shot Mom’s Neighbor Dead

Authorities turned to the public for help Wednesday in their search for a Paterson ex-con who they said opened fire during a weekend dispute with his mother’s downstairs neighbors, killing one of them and wounding the slain man’s brother.

David Talmadge, 26, is charged with murder, attempted murder and various weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement.

Talmadge was at his mother’s Belle Avenue apartment when he got into an argument with brothers Anthony and Fabian Anglin around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, they said.

“A short time later the argument escalated and Talmadge took out a handgun and opened fire on the victims before leaving the scene on foot,” Valdes and Oswald said.

Both victims were brought to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where Anthony Anglin, 38, was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Fabian Anglin, 42, was treated for a gunshot wound that authorities said wasn’t life-threatening.

Anyone who sees David Talmadge, 26, or knows where to find him is asked to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau: (973) 321-1120 .

Anthony Anglin

