SEEN HIM? Arrest Warrant Issued For Man Accused Of Mugging Woman On Newark Street

Newark police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man accused of mugging a woman on a local street earlier this month.

Miguel Nieves is accused of robbing a woman of her belongings near Verona and Mt. Prospect avenues on Feb. 10 around 7:15 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Nieves then fled northbound on Verona Avenue, Ambrose said.

Nieves is 5’8” and 130 pounds with a light complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Miguel Nieves to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

