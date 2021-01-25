SEEN HIM? Alert Issued For Missing NJ College Student, 22

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Valerie Musson
Ajay Sah, 22, was last seen Tuesday, Jan. 19 at Drew University around 8 p.m.
Photo Credit: Borough of Madison New Jersey via Facebook

Police in Morris County have issued an alert for a missing international college student from Nepal.

Ajay Sah, 22, was last seen Tuesday, Jan. 19 at Drew University around 8 p.m. and reported missing three days later around 4 p.m., Madison police said.

Sah is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about Sah’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at (973) 593-3000 or MPD Detective Dunn at (973) 593-3014 and reference case #2021-01792.

