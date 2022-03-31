SEEN HER? Search Launched For Missing Sussex County Teen

A search has been launched for a Sussex County high school freshman who has been missing since Wednesday.

Adriell Schuster, a 15-year-old freshman at Kittatinny Regional High School in Newton, told her babysitter in Hampton that she would take a late bus home on Wednesday, March 30, but never arrived home, according to several social media posts.

Schuster stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She left with a full backpack and may have traveled to Pennsylvania, the posts say. Her phone is turned off.

State Police confirmed an active investigation but could not immediately provide additional details.

Anyone with information about Schuster’s location is urged to contact police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.