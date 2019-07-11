SEEN HER? Reward Boosted For Missing Sussex County Seeing Eye Dog

The reward for finding a seeing eye dog from Sussex County who’s been missing nearly 2½ weeks was increased Thursday to $6,000.

An anonymous tip line also was established to report any sightings of Ondrea, the 14-month-old black and tan German shepherd who reportedly bolted on June 24 after pushing through an exterior door with a broken latch at the Wantage home of a volunteer puppy raiser.

Ondrea is fully grown -- about 50 pounds.

She’s also microchipped and has a number tattooed in her right ear.

“If anyone finds Ondrea, we will take her back with no questions asked,” said Peggy Gibbon of the Seeing Eye, the non-profit agency that posted the original reward.

The Sussex County Sheriff Department and Crimestoppers boosted that amount by $1,000 on Thursday.

“We hope that increasing the reward for information leading to her safe return will raise the visibility of our search for Ondrea,” said Gibbon, who is the Seeing Eye director of canine development.

Agency volunteers have been out canvassing, Gibbon said. Local authorities, animal control officers and vets have been notified, as well, she said.

An expert dog trapper set up feeding stations and cameras with night vision, a robocall service has been used to alert area residents and businesses, reports were filed with the local animal services, and regional news media has helped to spread the word.

There have been no sightings since the morning of her disappearance, however, Gibbon said.

A reward is available if you can tell authorities where to find Ondrea.

The tips line number: (973) 539-4425 .

