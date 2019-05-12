Contact Us
SEEN HER? Police Searching For Missing Jersey City Woman

Paul Milo
Mayushi Bhagat
Mayushi Bhagat Photo Credit: Jersey City Police Department

A woman from Jersey City has been missing since April 29, police said.

Mayushi Bhagat, 24, was last seen at her home. She is a student at a school in New York City and may be there, police said. She also has friends in South Plainfield.

Bhagat is 5'10", about 150 lbs. and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information or who has recently seen Bhagat is asked to call the Jersey City Police Department at 201-547-5427.

