SEEN HER? Police Search For Newark Woman Who Pepper Sprayed Victim In Road Rage Incident

Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help locating a woman accused using pepper spray during a traffic quarrel.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Iesha Myles, 29, who police say sprayed a victim with a tear-producing substance during a traffic quarrel around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

Anyone with information regarding Myles’ whereabouts is asked to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org . All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

