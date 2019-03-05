SEEN HER? Paterson Woman Sought In Minivan Hit-Run That Killed North Bergen Mom Getting Off Bus

More than two weeks after a 34-year-old mother of two was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in North Bergen, authorities on Tuesday announced that they’re searching for a Paterson woman identified as being behind the wheel.

Investigators on Monday obtained an arrest warrant charging Monica D. Ippolito, 49, with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, thanks to tips generated by publicly-released surveillance video.

Darlene Westbrook was struck by a gold Chrysler Voyager minivan around 8:15 p.m. Feb. 18 on 43rd Street near Tonnelle Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Westbrook had just gotten off a bus when she got knocked onto the roof of the mini-van, authorities said, adding that she held on for several blocks before falling off.

Video captured images that include the minivan heading north on Kennedy Boulevard from 35th Street, they said.

Anyone who sees or knows where to find Ippolito is asked to the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit at (201) 915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the prosecutor’s website: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/ .

All information will be kept confidential, Suarez said.

