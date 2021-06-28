SEEN HER? NJ Woman Bit Nail Salon Worker On Ear, Attacks 2 Over Bad Service, Police Say

A disgruntled customer who bit a nail salon worker on the ear and attacked two others is being sought by Newark police in the incident.

An employee of Angel Nails Spa on Jones street said the suspect was getting a pedicure when she became "irate and belligerent" about the service around 11:20 a.m. June 23, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The upset customer began arguing with the employee and co-workers, then bit her on the ear, police said.

During the altercation, the suspect bit a man trying to intervene on the arm and then grabbed another woman outside by the hair, and hit her in the face, before running toward the New Community Manor housing complex on Hayes Street, authorities said.

While detectives investigate this incident and seek the public’s help with identifying this suspect, Director O’Hara urges anyone with information about the individual to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at www.newarkpublicsafety.org. or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

