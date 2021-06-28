Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: East Orange Native Charged In Smoke Shop Sucker-Punch Death Of Paterson Man
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HER? NJ Woman Bit Nail Salon Worker On Ear, Attacks 2 Over Bad Service, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities in Newark are seeking a woman who they say bit a nail salon worker on the ear and attacked two others after she said she got bad service.
Authorities in Newark are seeking a woman who they say bit a nail salon worker on the ear and attacked two others after she said she got bad service. Photo Credit: Newark PD

A disgruntled customer who bit a nail salon worker on the ear and attacked two others is being sought by Newark police in the incident.

An employee of Angel Nails Spa on Jones street said the suspect was getting a pedicure when she became "irate and belligerent" about the service around 11:20 a.m. June 23, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The upset customer began arguing with the employee and co-workers, then bit her on the ear, police said.

During the altercation, the suspect bit a man trying to intervene on the arm and then grabbed another woman outside by the hair, and hit her in the face, before running toward the New Community Manor housing complex on Hayes Street, authorities said.

While detectives investigate this incident and seek the public’s help with identifying this suspect, Director O’Hara urges anyone with information about the individual to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at www.newarkpublicsafety.org. or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.