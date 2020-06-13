SEEN HER? Newark Woman Wanted In Shooting

Authorities in Newark are seeking a woman who they say shot another female during an argument last month.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Yanissa Hammond, 23, who has two other outstanding warrants -- one for a robbery, the other for a pointing incident, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Officers responding to the 200 block of 18th Avenue found a woman who had been shot after an argument with a woman she knows around 9:30 p.m., May 11, Ambrose said.

Authorities identified Hammond as a suspect and obtained a warrant on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, weapon possession and more.

Hammond is four feet and nine inches tall, and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Director Ambrose urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of Yanissa Hammond to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

