SEEN HER? Newark Woman Missing Since January May Be In Montclair

Police in Newark are asking the public's help in locating a woman reported missing.

Linda Jones, 22, was last seen on Jan. 24 at University Hospital, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

She is 5’10” tall and approximately 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a burgundy bubble coat and light blue jeans with knee-high boots.

Jones frequents Montclair, and may have been seen around Avon Avenue near S.12th Street.

Ambrose urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Linda Jones to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

