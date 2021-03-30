SEEN HER? Newark Woman Cut Victim With Knife, Damaged Car With Baseball Bat, Police Say

Police in Newark are turning to the public in locating a woman who they say damaged a vehicle with a baseball bat and cut one of the car's occupants with a knife.

Laura Harrell, 26, of Newark, is wanted for aggravated assault following the March 27 incident, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing in progress on Brookdale Avenue around 7:05 p.m., where the victim said a woman -- later identified as Harrell -- began hitting the vehicle she was in with a bat, Ambrose said.

The victim and another woman got out of the car to try to stop Harrell, when Harrell cut one of the women with a knife, police said.

Harrell is described as 5’4” and 140 pounds with brown eyes, black and red hair, and a dark complexion.

While detectives investigating this incident are seeking the public’s help with locating this suspect, Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about the individual to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

