North Passaic Daily Voice
SEEN HER? Former NJ Teacher Reported Missing

Cecilia Levine
Kelly Brophy
Kelly Brophy Photo Credit: Tara McKenzie Gilvar (Facebook) original source unclear

Police are searching for a former New Jersey teacher reported missing.

Kelly Brophy's family said her phone was last tracked to Brooklyn, NY on June 30, but has since been off and she is unreachable.

Brophy -- formerly a teacher in Lawrence Township -- is believed to be suffering from depression since her father's passing, family says.

She is driving a red 2021 Mazda CX30 NJ Reg. DH9-NRJ.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call Lawrence Twp. Police at 609-896-1111 Det. Ryan Dunn 609-844-7125. 

