SEEN HER? Elizabeth Woman Last Spotted July 18 In Newark

Police in North Jersey are seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Welida Pereira, of Elizabeth, was last seen on July 18, on the 500 block of Market Street in Newark, City Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

She was wearing black leggings, a beige short sleeve shirt and black sandals. Pereira was driving a black 2012 GMC Acadia and is known to travel throughout New York City.

O’Hara urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of Welida Pereira to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.