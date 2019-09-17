SEEN HER? Driver Busted In Paterson With Guns Driving Jeep Owned By Missing Woman

A driver caught with shotguns in Paterson was driving the Jeep of a woman who's been missing since the Jersey Shore home they shared was burned last week in a fire, said authorities who sought the public's help finding her.

Jacquelin Terrulli, 65, had not been seen nor heard from since Thursday's three-alarm blaze consumed the Ocean Township residence, authorities said.

The man she lived with 49-year-old Ronald Teschner, was arrested in Paterson the following morning driving Terrulli's 2019 Jeep Cherokee, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said.

Police found shotguns in the vehicle, which were seized along with the Jeep, Gramiccioni said.

They charged Teschner with various weapons and receiving stolen property counts and sent him to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, where he's remained.

Anyone who sees Terrulli or knows where to find her is asked to send an anonymous tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers: 1-800-671-4400 . Or text “ MONMOUTH ” plus the tip to 274637 . Or email it: www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com .

Crime Stoppers pays up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of criminals and fugitives.

Or contact Detective Wayne Raynor of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Detective Darius Davis of the Asbury Park Police Department at (732) 774-1300 .

