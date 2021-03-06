SEEN HER? Detectives Seek Missing South Jersey Woman

Detectives in Camden County are searching for a 47-year-old woman last seen on Friday afternoon.

Cynthia Morris, 40, was last seen leaving her home in the Albion section of Winslow around 1:30 p.m. on March 5, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Winslow Township Police Chief George Smith said.

Detectives said she was last seen getting into the passenger side of a silver vehicle.

Since Morris left, family members and friends say they have not been able to reach her and are concerned for her safety.

Morris is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. with dyed blue and black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on where Morris might be is asked to call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Det. Jovan Plaza at 856-225-8493 or Winslow Twp. Police Det. Steven Morales at 609-567-0700 ext. 1175.

Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

