SEEN HER? Concern Grows Over Missing Jersey Shore Woman, 66, With Bergen County Family

Anyone who sees Dale Murberg or knows where to find her is asked to call the NJSP Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000, ext. 2554 or Hillsdale police at (201) 664-4200. Photo Credit: NJSP

A 66-year-old Lakewood woman with family in Bergen County and suffering from mental illness has now been missing more than a month, authorities said.

Dale Murberg, 66, left the Lexington Rest Home on 7th Street in Lakewood on April 18 and hasn't been seen since, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

She’s about 5-foot-6 and 190 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes, and cannot care for herself, the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit and police in Hillsdale , where her sister lives, said in a joint announcement.

Spreading the word across the state gives authorities a better chance of finding her.

Anyone who sees Murberg or knows where to find her is asked to call the NJSP Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000 , ext. 2554 or Hillsdale police at (201) 664-4200 .

