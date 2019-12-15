SEEN HER? Authorities Seek Woman Last Seen In Blairstown

Authorities are searching for a missing woman last seen in Blairstown.

Mary Margaret Murphy, 54, was reported missing on Saturday, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office said.

She normally wears jeans and sneakers, does not have a cell phone and has limited funds, authorities said.

Murphy is 5 feet and 3 inches tall, and weighs around 110 pounds, the prosecutor's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact Blairstown Police Chief Scott Johnsen at (908) 362-8266.

