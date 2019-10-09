SEEN HER? Authorities Seek Maplewood Teen Sasha Goin

Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a Maplewood teen last seen leaving her house Tuesday afternoon.

Sasha Goin, 14, is wearing black Victoria's Secret sweatpants with a white stripe down the side and the word "Pink" on the back, and a white T-shirt.

The teen suffers from a serious, undisclosed illness and may be at risk of harming herself due to a note left at her home, police said in a statement.

Goin is known to frequent local parks.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Maplewood police at (973) 762-3400.

