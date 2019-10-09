Contact Us
SEEN HER? Authorities Seek Maplewood Teen Sasha Goin

Cecilia Levine
Sasha Goin, 14 of Maplewood, was last seen leaving her house on Tuesday.
Sasha Goin, 14 of Maplewood, was last seen leaving her house on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Sheena Collum

Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a Maplewood teen last seen leaving her house Tuesday afternoon.

Sasha Goin, 14, is wearing black Victoria's Secret sweatpants with a white stripe down the side and the word "Pink" on the back, and a white T-shirt.

The teen suffers from a serious, undisclosed illness and may be at risk of harming herself due to a note left at her home, police said in a statement.

Goin is known to frequent local parks.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Maplewood police at (973) 762-3400.

