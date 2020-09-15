SEEN ANYTHING? Chatham Police Seek Info Weekend Burglary Spree

Police in Chatham are searching for leads in three home burglaries that occurred over the weekend, authorities said.

Homes on Highland Avenue, Hall Road and Glenmere Drive were entered and burglarized by an unknown suspect early Sunday morning, Chatham Police said.

The suspect entered two of the homes through a back sliding door that had been left unlocked, authorities said.

The third home’s door “may have" been locked, prompting the suspect to find another access point, authorities said.

“We continue to urge all residents to keep your homes and vehicles locked,” police said. “Should you hear any noises, hear dogs barking, notice your motion lights activate during the night or see anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, please contact the Chatham Township Police immediately.”

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Chatham Township Police Department's Detective Bureau at 973-377-0100.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.