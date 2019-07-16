SEE ANYTHING? Woman, 56, Robbed At Gunpoint At Route 46 Bus Stop, Saddle Brook Police Say

A 56-year-old commuter told police she was robbed by a bandit who pointed a gun at her at a Route 46 bus stop in Saddle Brook.

The Brooklyn woman said she was waiting for a New York City-bound bus in the shelter on the side of the eastbound highway at 6th Street when she was accosted late Sunday, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

The robber, whom she could only describe as dark-skinned and dressed all in dark-colored clothing, “pointed a handgun at her and demanded she give him her purse wallet she was holding in her hand,” the chief said the woman told police.

After taking it, he took off, she said.

An unspecified amount of cash, credit cards and identification were inside the wallet, she added.

The woman flagged down a passing motorist, who dialed 911, Kugler said.

“The victim was emotionally upset, as you can imagine,” the chief said, adding that police were checking surveillance cameras in the area.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help police find the robber is asked to contact Saddle Brook PD: (201) 843-7000 .

