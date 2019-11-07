SEE ANYTHING? Visitor Stabbed At South Hackensack Motel, Assailant Sought

Detectives were searching for the assailant who stabbed a man at a South Hackensack motel.

The 34-year-old victim required surgery after the 11:30 p.m. stabbing Wednesday at the Stagecoach Motel on westbound Route 46.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Responders said the victim had been visiting.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that can help find the assailant is asked to contact South Hackensack PD: (201) 440-0042 .

