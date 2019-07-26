Contact Us
SEE ANYTHING? Victim Knocked Cold, Run Over In Palisades Park: Driver, Others Sought

Jerry DeMarco
The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit was at the scene, along with city police and detectives and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.
A 33-year-old man remained hospitalized in critical but stable condition Friday after he was knocked out during a fight and then accidentally run over by an SUV outside a Palisades Park karaoke bar.

Authorities were searching for three men who beat the victim, as well as for the driver, all of whom fled following last Sunday’s 2:14 a.m. incident outside Rock 21 Bar & Karaoke off Bergen Boulevard.

"Surveillance video recovered from the area indicates that the victim was assaulted by three unknown males and left unconscious in the eastbound lane of East Palisade Boulevard, west of the intersection with Bergen Boulevard," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

"Shortly thereafter, the victim was struck by a white 2012-2018 BMW X5, four-door SUV," Musella said.

The vehicle then fled north on Bergen Boulevard toward Fort Lee, he said.

“The [three] involved in the fight and the driver didn’t know each other,” an investigator told Daily Voice. “It was just really bad luck.”

The victim remained in critical but stable condition Friday at Hackensack University Medical Center.

He and the men who beat him are all Korean, responders said.

Anyone who knows or where to find any of those responsible are asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at (201) 226-5595 or the Palisades Park Police Department at (201) 944-0900 .

