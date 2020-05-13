Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEE ANYTHING? Teaneck Police Seek Help Finding Shooter Near Englewood Border

Jerry DeMarco
Washington Place near Walden Street near the Englewood border in Teaneck.
Washington Place near Walden Street near the Englewood border in Teaneck. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Witnesses told Teaneck police an SUV passenger fired several shots Tuesday night near the Englewood border, hitting another vehicle, a utility pole and a tree.

No one was struck in the 9:30 p.m. shooting on Washington Place near Walden Street, Police Chief Glenn M. O'Reilly said.

The getaway vehicle was described as a late-model blue or gray Honda Odyssey and the shooter a thin black man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, O'Reilly said.

Anyone who might have seen something, has video surveillance footage or information that could help investigators is asked to call Teaneck police at (2 01) 837-2600 .

OR:

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website at bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling (844) 466-6789 at any time, night or day.

