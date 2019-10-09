SEE ANYTHING? Search Continues For Route 17 Hit-Run Driver Who Injured Pedestrian

A search continued for the hit-and-run driver whose car struck a 56-year-old East Rutherford man on northbound Route 17 in Carlstadt, breaking his leg, authorities said Tuesday.

Borough police also asked any of the good Samaritans who all stopped to help the victim to contact them to help with their investigation.

The silver-colored sedan kept going after hitting the victim between the Carlstadt Ice House and Il Vilaggio restaurant just after 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, Acting Police Chief Thomas Berta said.

Four other drivers pulled onto the shoulder to help the victim or ask about the accident but then left before police arrived, Berta said.

The victim sustained cuts on his face in addition to the broken leg, both of which he was treated for before being released from Hackensack University Medical Center, he said.

Anyone who stopped, who might have seen something or who has information that could help find the hit-and-run driver is asked to contact the Carlstadt PD Criminal Investigations Unit: (201) 438-481 0.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.