SEE ANYTHING? Saddle Brook Woman Showering When Burglar Breaks In, Police Seek Public's Help

A Saddle Brook woman was showering Monday afternoon when a burglar broke in and ransacked her bedrooms, authorities said.

Police are hoping someone on the busy street might have seen something -- or has surveillance video that could help find the culprit.

The visibly shaken 20-something woman told police she emerged from the shower around 4 p.m. to find all bedrooms in the Outwater Lane single-family house near Fifth Street "had the dresser drawers pulled open and contents sifted through," Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

The intruder had forced open a side door and was gone by the time the woman came out of the bathroom, the chief said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Identification Unit collected fingerprints and other evidence.

An inventory of what was missing hadn't been completed Kugler added.

"As this occurred on a busy roadway and at a time of the day with a good volume of traffic, we are asking that anyone who may have seen anything to contact us," he said.

Saddle Brook PD: (201) 843-7000

