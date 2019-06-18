SEE ANYTHING? Route 3 Gas Station Attendant Fights Off Masked Armed Robber

A Route 3 gas station attendant in Clifton fought off a masked robber who was armed with a handgun, police said.

The robber – described as white, thin, dressed all in black and carrying a backpack -- accosted the attendant in the booth of the BP station on the westbound highway around 1 a.m. Friday, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

However, the attendant pushed him out of the booth, sending him running into a nearby wooded area, Bracken said.

Police established a perimeter and searched for the robber with the help of a Passaic County sheriff’s K-9, with no luck, the lieutenant said.

Anyone who might have seen something or who has information that could help investigators is asked to call the Clifton Police Detective Bureau: (973) 470-5908 . Callers can remain anonymous, Bracken said.

