SEE ANYTHING? Ridgewood PD Seek Landscaping Truck That Injured Girl, 12, On Bicycle

Ridgewood police were looking for the driver of a landscaping truck who took off Saturday after a 12-year-old girl on her bicycle struck the vehicle when it suddenly stopped short.

The girl was treated for minor injuries at The Valley Hospital and released after the crash at North Irving Street and East Ridgewood Avenue, which occurred when the girl's brakes failed shortly after 9 a.m., Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

The white pickup truck had a green landscaping trailer, she said.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that can help identify the driver is asked to contact Ridgewood PD: (201) 652-3900 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.