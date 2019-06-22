Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEE ANYTHING? Ridgewood PD Seek Landscaping Truck That Injured Girl, 12, On Bicycle

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who might have seen something or has information that can help identify the driver is asked to contact Ridgewood PD: (201) 652-3900.
Anyone who might have seen something or has information that can help identify the driver is asked to contact Ridgewood PD: (201) 652-3900. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Ridgewood police were looking for the driver of a landscaping truck who took off Saturday after a 12-year-old girl on her bicycle struck the vehicle when it suddenly stopped short.

The girl was treated for minor injuries at The Valley Hospital and released after the crash at North Irving Street and East Ridgewood Avenue, which occurred when the girl's brakes failed shortly after 9 a.m., Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

The white pickup truck had a green landscaping trailer, she said.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that can help identify the driver is asked to contact Ridgewood PD: (201) 652-3900 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.