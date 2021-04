Police in Morris County are seeking witnesses to a recent crash that hospitalized three cyclists.

The crash occurred near Powerville Road and Meadowbrook Road in Boonton on April 8, township police said.

All three cyclists were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Though a suspect has been identified, police encourage witnesses to contact the detective bureau at 973-402-4022.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.