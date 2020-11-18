SEE ANYTHING? Police Seek Info On Overnight Morris County Car Burglaries

Police in Morris County are looking for surveillance footage after a series of overnight car burglaries.

Several unlocked vehicles were burglarized and one stolen in the area of Winding Way and Greendale Avenue in Pequannock Township between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, local police said.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in these areas is asked to review the footage for suspicious activity and send it to jjones@peqtwp.org.

Additional victims of vehicle theft and burglary are asked to call the Pequannock Township Police Department at 973-835-1700.

“Remember to lock your vehicles after removing your valuables and keys from within to prevent future thefts,” police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.