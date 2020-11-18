Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
SEE ANYTHING? Police Seek Info On Overnight Morris County Car Burglaries

Area of Winding Way and Greendale Avenue in Pequannock Township
Area of Winding Way and Greendale Avenue in Pequannock Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Morris County are looking for surveillance footage after a series of overnight car burglaries.

Several unlocked vehicles were burglarized and one stolen in the area of Winding Way and Greendale Avenue in Pequannock Township between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, local police said.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in these areas is asked to review the footage for suspicious activity and send it to jjones@peqtwp.org.

Additional victims of vehicle theft and burglary are asked to call the Pequannock Township Police Department at 973-835-1700.

“Remember to lock your vehicles after removing your valuables and keys from within to prevent future thefts,” police said.

