SEE ANYTHING? Police Seek Info In Morris County Hit-Run Crash That Took Down Signs, Phone Lines

Valerie Musson
Police in Morris County are seeking witnesses to a hit-run crash that damaged several street signs and phone lines.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Valley Road and Rockaway Valley Road in Boonton Township around 2 p.m. on March 11, police said.

The crash took down several phone lines and damages two street signs, police said.

The driver fled the scene without contacting police, and none of the witnesses who contacted 911 were able to identity the vehicle, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Boonton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-402-4022. All calls can remain anonymous.

