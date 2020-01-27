Contact Us
SEE ANYTHING? Police Seek Hit-Run Minivan That Struck Teaneck Crossing Guard

Teaneck police
Teaneck police Photo Credit: George Miros

Teaneck police issued an alert for a silver-colored minivan that they said struck a crossing guard and kept going Monday afternoon.

The crossing guard "was taken to the hospital as a precaution" after being hit around 3:20 p.m. on Teaneck Road near Route 4, Police Chief Glenn O'Reilly said.

The vehicle headed north on Teaneck Road toward Bergenfield, police said.

Authorities asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that can help find the vehicle and/or driver call Teaneck PD: (201) 837-2600 .

