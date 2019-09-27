Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: ATF: Paterson Ex-Con Caught Selling Guns
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEE ANYTHING? Police Search For Hit-Run Driver Who Struck Teaneck Pedestrian

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help police find the car and/or the driver is asked to contact Teaneck PD: (201) 837-2600.
Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help police find the car and/or the driver is asked to contact Teaneck PD: (201) 837-2600. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Police were looking for the hit-and-run driver whose car struck a 20-year-old pedestrian Friday morning in Teaneck.

The victim was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with a leg injury after the crash at the intersection of Ivy Lane and Ivy Court just after 9:30 a.m., Deputy Police Chief John Faggello said.

The small black vehicle that struck him headed east into Englewood, the deputy chief said.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help police find the car and/or the driver is asked to contact Teaneck PD: (201) 837-2600 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.