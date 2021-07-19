SEE ANYTHING? Police Call Swastika Found Painted On Wayne Road 'Affront To Our Community'

Wayne police were trying to determine who spray-painted a swastika on a local street.

At this point, the incident is considered vandalism and not a hate crime, authorities said Monday. That could change, depending on what an investigation finds.

“While no specific victim or target of this graffiti has been determined at this time, such conduct is an affront to our community as a whole,” Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Social media reports pointed police to the symbol on the pavement at Audubon Parkway, Daly said.

(NOTE: Daily Voice has chosen not to re-publish any of the photos.)

“Once it was confirmed, supervisors and investigators responded to conduct a follow-up investigation,” the captain said. “Photographs were taken, subjects were interviewed and the incident was documented.

“Within a short time, Wayne DPW responded and covered the symbol with paint rendering it no longer visible,” he said.

“We ask that anyone who witnesses or discovers evidence of a bias incident to report it to the Wayne Police Department directly,” Daly said.

Anyone who can help identify those responsible is asked to contact the Wayne PD Special Operations Unit: (973) 633-3550.

