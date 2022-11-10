Contact Us
SEE ANYTHING? Pedestrian Struck, Injured By Hit-And-Run Driver In Lodi

Jerry DeMarco
ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash on Passaic Avenue near Home Place early Thursday or has information that could help identify the driver and/or the vehicle is asked to call Lodi police at (973) 473-7600.
Lodi police were searching for an early-morning hit-and-run driver who sent a pedestrian from Paterson to the hospital.

The 37-year-old victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after being struck by a white sedan -- possibly a Chevy Malibu -- on Passaic Avenue near Home Place shortly before 6 a.m Thursday, Oct. 10, Sgt. Dominic Miller said.

His injuries were considered minor, the sergeant said.

The vehicle -- with the New York license plate KBT9924 -- headed north on Passaic Avenue, he said.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help identify the driver and/or the vehicle is asked to call Lodi police at (973) 473-7600.

