SEE ANYTHING? Passaic Pedestrian, 49, Struck In Hit-Run Dies

A 49-year-old Passaic pedestrian who was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver died of his injuries, authorities said.

Charges against whoever was responsible will include death by auto (vehicular homicide) following the death of Paresh Rana.

Rana died Tuesday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman announced on Thursday.

Rana was crossing Pennington Avenue when he was struck and critically injured by a southbound vehicle at the corner of Gregory Avenue in the city around 8 p.m. Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at Saint Joseph’s Regional Medical Center at 11:37 p.m. Tuesday, Valdes and Guzman said.

They didn't disclose whether they had any suspects or leads. Nor did they say whether they had any type of description of the vehicle that struck Rana.

They asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that can help authorities catch the driver contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Passaic Police Department at (973) 365-3900 .

