SEE ANYTHING? Passaic Man, 49, Critically Injured In Hit-Run

A 49-year-old Passaic pedestrian was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver, said authorities who turned to the public for help.

Paresh Rana was crossing Pennington Avenue when he was struck by a southbound vehicle at the corner of Gregory Avenue in the city around 8 p.m. Sunday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said.

Rana remained in critical condition at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, they said.

They asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that can help authorities catch the driver contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Passaic Police Department at (973) 365-3900 .

