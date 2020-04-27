Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: PHOTOS: Firefighters Rescue Mother, Child From Burning Passaic Building
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEE ANYTHING? Passaic Man, 49, Critically Injured In Hit-Run

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Intersection of Pennington and Gregory avenues in Passaic.
Intersection of Pennington and Gregory avenues in Passaic. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 49-year-old Passaic pedestrian was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver, said authorities who turned to the public for help.

Paresh Rana was crossing Pennington Avenue when he was struck by a southbound vehicle at the corner of Gregory Avenue in the city around 8 p.m. Sunday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said.

Rana remained in critical condition at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, they said.

They asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that can help authorities catch the driver contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Passaic Police Department at (973) 365-3900 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.