SEE ANYTHING? Owners Say Hit-Run Driver Damaged BMW Outside Parsippany Post Office

A North Jersey couple says another vehicle scraped the passenger side of their BMW from the back to the front outside the Parsippany post office -- although auto-body experts say it appears the car was in motion when the damage occured.

Ed Velarde left the 4 Series coupe for no more than 20 minutes on Monday, only to find small dents, scrapes and the front passenger-side reflector ripped off, said his wife, Frances.

“It looks like they squeezed out of a tight parking spot” at the Waterview Boulevard facility off Route 46, she said.

“It was a white car,” she said. “They left paint behind....I’m so angry. It’s at least $2,500 in damages. But I know someone saw something.”

At least two auto-body experts said damage to the wheels appears to indicate otherwise.

"From my professional experience, after being in an auto body shop since 1973, nothing hit this car," one said. "This car hit something."

Anyone who saw anything, or has information that could identify whoever was responsible, is asked to call Parsippany police: (973) 263-4300 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.