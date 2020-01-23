Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Newark Suspect, 32, Who Tried To Run Down Police Officer Killed In Bloomingdale
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEE ANYTHING? North Bergen Pedestrian, 19, Struck By Hit-Run Driver In Palisades Park

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The intersection of Broad and East Columbia avenue in Palisades Park is considered one of the area's most dangerous.
The intersection of Broad and East Columbia avenue in Palisades Park is considered one of the area's most dangerous. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Police asked the public for help finding the hit-run driver who struck and injured a 19-year-old North Bergen woman with his SUV as she crossed a notorious Palisades Park intersection.

The victim was heading south on Broad Avenue and was in the crosswalk at East Columbia Avenue when she was struck around 7:30 Wednesday, Capt. Anthony Muccio said.

The male driver continued going east on East Columbia, said Muccio, the officer in charge of the department.

The victim was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with minor head and leg injuries, he said.

Police were looking for a newer model green or gray Rav 4 or similar type vehicle.

“Since our Traffic Safety Symposium [Oct. 28 of last year], we have noticed more awareness from drivers and pedestrians regarding safety concerns,” Muccio said Thursday, “but incidents like this remind us we have more work to do.

“The safety of everyone is our number one priority,” the captain said. “Our efforts are focused on saving lives, reducing injuries, and protecting the community.”

He asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash, or has information that could help lead to whoever was responsible, contact Palisades Park PD: (201) 944-0900 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.