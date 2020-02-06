SEE ANYTHING? Masked Muggers Beat New Milford Driver, 17, For $300 In Bergenfield

Bergenfield police were searching for the muggers who they said beat a 17-year-old New Milford boy while stealing his wallet.

Three robbers were all wearing masks when they approached the victim as he sat in his car on Ames Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, Detective Lt. William Duran said.

Two of the bandits got into the car and began punching him in the face and body, causing minor injuries, Duran said.

They fled with his wallet, which he said held about $300.

Dumont police assisted in searching for the muggers, who fled through Twin Borough Park.

The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Squad checked on the victim, who refused medical attention.

Anyone who saw anything or has information that could help catch those responsible is asked to contact the Bergenfield PD: (201) 387-4000 .

