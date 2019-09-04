SEE ANYTHING? Masked Armed Bandit Robs Dunkin' Donuts In Paramus, Ramsey Minutes Apart

The same masked gunman robbed two Dunkin' Donuts 10 miles apart -- one in Ramsey and the other in Paramus -- before dawn Wednesday, authorities said.

In the first, around 12:30 a.m., the robber "demanded money from the registers and attempted to have employees open the safe" at the Dunkin' Donuts on northbound Route 17 in Ramsey, Police Chief Bryan Gurney said.

He made off with $60, responders said.

Barely 15 minutes later, the robber entered a Paramus Dunkin' Donuts, also on Route 17.

He "displayed a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register," Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said. "The victim handed over the money from the register and the [robber] fled the store on foot towards Route 17."

It was unclear how much he got, the chief said.

Paramus police and a Bergen County Sheriff's K9 unit searched the area with negative results, Ehrenberg said.

Employees at both Dunkin' Donuts described the robber as Asian, in his 20s, about 5-foot-6, with a thin build and wearing dark pants, a black hooded sweatshirt with a white design on it, a ski mask and sunglasses.

Anyone who might have seen or knows something that could help authorities catch the robber is asked to contact Ramsey police at (201) 327-2400 or Paramus police at (201) 262-3400 .

Paramus police also have a confidential TIPS App: www.paramuspolice.org to download.

