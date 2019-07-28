SEE ANYTHING? Man Fatally Struck By Car On Route 46 In Montville

A 41-year-old man was fatally struck by a car on Route 46 westbound in Montville, authorities said.

The Pine Brook resident was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit on the westbound side of the highway around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Montville police said.

The man, who was not identified, was apparently walking outside of McDonald's along the highway when he was hit, police said.

The driver who hit him was not injured, police said. There were no passengers in the car.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Morris County Sheriff’s Department and local police are investigating.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Montville Police Det. Sgt. Byrnes at 973-257-4113.

