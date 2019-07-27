Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

SEE ANYTHING? Man, 28, Dies In Elizabeth Bar Fight; Authorities Seek Killer

Cecilia Levine
The incident occurred around 2 a.m. at Ben's Bar in Elizabeth.
The incident occurred around 2 a.m. at Ben's Bar in Elizabeth. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $10,000 in an effort to solve the death of a 28-year-old man in an Elizabeth bar fight.

Oscar Melara was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center after a 2 a.m. fight at Ben's Bar on Meadow Street, Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said.

Melara was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The prosecutor's office, Elizabeth Police Department and Union County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

Anyone with information about Melara’s death is being urged to contact Sgt. Johnny Ho a t 908-403-8271 or Detective Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873.

Tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477 ) or online at www.uctip.org.

