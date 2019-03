The Long Hill Police Department is investigating two hit-and-run incidents that both occurred the same morning.

A parked car on Johnson Avenue in Gillette was damaged when it was hit around 10:40 a.m. March 3, Long Hill police said in a release.

Nearly 30 minutes later, the same thing happened on Lupine Way in Stirling.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Long Hill Police Department at 908-647-1800.

