SEE ANYTHING? Lincoln Park Police Investigate Attempted Burglary

Police in Lincoln Park are following up with an investigation after an attempted garage burglary.
Photo Credit: Lincoln Park Police via Facebook

Police in Lincoln Park are investigating after an attempted garage burglary.

A homeowner on George Cobb Lane reported observing two black males trying to enter a garage Thursday morning, authorities said.

When they were spotted by the homeowner, the men fled east down the New Jersey Transit railroad tracks on foot, Lincoln Park police said.

One suspect was wearing all black clothing, and the other was dressed in a white hoodie and blue Adidas-style striped sweatpants, authorities said.

A K-9 search of the premises tracked the suspects to the wooded area north of Park Avenue that runs along Ryerson Road toward Pequannock Township, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Lincoln Park Police at (973) 694-5533 .

