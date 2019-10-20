SEE ANYTHING? Hit-Run Pickup Slams Into Fairview Police Car

Authorities were looking for the driver of a hit-and-run pickup truck that slammed into a Fairview police vehicle before dawn Sunday.

The rented Chevy Tahoe slammed into the rear driver's side corner of the marked SUV directly across from police headquarters, Chief Martin Kahn said.

The impact knocked the police vehicle onto the sidewalk just after midnight, he said.

No one was injured, the chief said.

The Chevy Tahoe driver took off, police said.

ALL PHOTOS: Courtesy FAIRVIEW PD

